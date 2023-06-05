Colin Raberge

NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Police were seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy, but the police say the boy has now been found safe.

Colin Raberge was last seen on Saturday at his home in North Mankato. Raberge is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 115 lbs., with brown hair and eyes and a thin build.

Raberge left his residence driving a 2011 white Chevrolet Traverse with Minnesota Vietnam Veteran license 6050VV.

Raberge also has a family dog with him.

Police believe that Raberge was traveling out of state to an unknown location, possibly to Alabama or to Montana.

