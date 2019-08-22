NORTH MANKATO — As city workers clean up a closed portion of Judson Bottom Road, North Mankato officials are getting closer to a decision on whether to reopen the road.
The city’s traffic and safety committee is expected to review potential options concerning the road between now and early September, when the North Mankato City Council next meets. Those options could include installing netting to catch falling boulders, spraying concrete on the bluffs, or demolishing the bluffside altogether.
Public Works Director Nate Host said Thursday the city hasn’t yet calculated how much each option would cost. City workers have cleared out smaller boulders and gathered larger ones together. Host expects the city will move the large boulders out of Judson Bottom early next week.
North Mankato regularly closes Judson Bottom Road in the spring due to flooding. Yet boulders and evidence of large landslides between Valerie Lane and the bottom of Lookout Drive spurred city officials to study the nearby bluffs before opening the road once more after the road closed in March.
Since then, several storms caused boulders weighing 10 to 20 tons or more to slide down.
Area consultants examined the bluffs earlier this year and offered some temporary solutions to the ongoing erosion problems. Yet there’s no long-term solution that would guarantee residents’ safety when traveling on the road. While stormwater doesn’t naturally run off onto Judson Bottom Road, all that precipitation is getting into the rock, eroding the bluffs from the inside out.
The council toured the area last month after repeated storms caused even more boulders to fall on the road. The city plans to keep the road closed until the council determines whether to reopen it to traffic, make it a biking or pedestrian trail, or close it.
Some nearby residents have urged the city to reopen the road, as it’s a corridor for residents to get to and from the Mankato area. Several longtime residents say the city should have kept better care of it when North Mankato took over responsibility for the road from Nicollet County in the early 1990s.
“We were all afraid that this is what was going to happen eventually, that they would just get tired of putting any money into the road,” said Ruth Craig, a former North Mankato resident whose father lives near the closed portion.
Judson Bottom Road has been designated a minimum maintenance road since 1993, but several residents say it’s the fastest way to get to a nearby hospital or navigate town in the winter. Closing the road, they say, would put undue stress on nearby Valerie Lane and Marvin Boulevard, which aren’t designed to handle high traffic volumes.
City Attorney Michael Kennedy said North Mankato doesn’t have any legal liability if a rockslide causes an accident for residents because the road has a minimum maintenance designation.
“It’s more a moral question than a legal question,” he said.
Kennedy said the issue for the council boils down to money and what amount of public safety risk council members are willing to take.
