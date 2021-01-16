NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council, after more than a year of discussion and research by staff, will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on a proposed “natural managed lawn area” ordinance.
The proposed ordinance has been revised significantly from its early form, removing some restrictions that proponents of natural yards had been opposed to.
“The draft ordinance is far different from where it started,” said Director of Community Development Mike Fisher.
The final draft would allow residents to have up to 500 square feet, or 30%, whichever is less, of the non-pervious portion of their yard converted to a managed native planting area, often called pollinator gardens or native prairie gardens.
The previous version of the draft limited the plantings to 250 square feet and said if people wanted areas larger than 250 square feet, they would have to go through a city permitting process and get approval from neighbors.
City Planner Matt Lassonde said that for up to 500 square feet or 30% residents would not have to get any permits, neighbor approval or submit plans to the city.
Lassonde said that as they studied cities in Minnesota that have natural lawn ordinances, many required permits, drawings and plans produced by a landscape architect before people can plant any natural native grass area.
“We are not requiring any of that.”
City Administrator John Harrenstein said he believes the staff and council have come up with a proposal that addresses concerns raised by natural lawn proponents while also ensuring native plantings are managed to protect neighbors from having unkempt yards in their neighborhood. It allows for people who want to add a native planting “while protecting neighbors who may not want an entire yard converted.”
Opposition persists
A group of residents has opposed the city’s work on the ordinance since the start and several are expected to speak at Tuesday’s public hearing.
Resident Tom Hagen said the proposed ordinance is not needed and believes it was drafted to go after one city resident — Edward Borchardt — who the city has tussled with for years over the look of his yard on Allan Avenue.
Some neighbors filed complaints about Borchardt’s yard, and the city had on several occasions told him it was too overgrown with vegetation and shrubs as well as plantings too close to the street.
At a meeting in early December, the City Council voted unanimously to cite Borchardt’s property as a “nuisance property.” They gave him until June 1 of this year to come into compliance.
Borchardt’s attorney recently filed a lawsuit challenging the City Council’s action.
“They crafted this ordinance in a way to create a club to beat Mr. Borchardt with,” said Hagen, who has helped him with some yard maintenance.
City officials deny Hagen’s accusation. “This is not a problem looking for a solution,” Harrenstein said.
Beyond his belief the ordinance is targeted at Borchardt, Hagen said the city is hanging on to old ideals of a “good lawn” and should instead be focused on education and encouraging residents, or at least allowing them, to leave their yards more natural, something that helps pollinators and prevents runoff and chemical pollution.
Hagen said it would be more beneficial to enact an ordinance that says, “You can’t put chemicals on your lawn up to your neighbor’s line.”
While state statutes already prohibit anyone from allowing noxious weeds to seed, Hagen said the city shouldn’t be limiting natural yards beyond that.
And Hagen said the proposed ordinance tramples on property owners’ rights. “What business is it to anyone what your lawn looks like?”
Balancing act
Harrenstein argues that while the city is trying to create rules that allow for natural spaces, it also must balance the desire of residents who believe too wild of a yard drives down property values and is an aesthetic nuisance.
The current city ordinance that has long been in place and will stay in place refers only to mowing turf grass so it isn’t more than 6 inches high and preventing noxious weeds from going to seed.
“This (proposed ordinance does not allow) somebody who just doesn’t want to mow their turf grass,” Harrenstein said.
The proposed ordinance says natural areas need to be maintained and contain no noxious weeds that go to seed. People have plenty of choices of native plants to choose from as the Department of Natural Resources has a list of more than 230 species of native plants that property owners can select.
The natural native plantings must be cut to no higher than 12 inches at least once annually.
Natural lawn areas must meet property line setbacks of: 10 feet in front of the property, 5 feet on from side property lines and 10 feet from rear property lines. Plantings can’t interfere with the vision line of motorists and can’t be planted within 20 feet of a road intersection unless the height is kept to no more than 12 inches.
Fisher said enforcement of the proposed ordinance would be the same as it has been for residents who let turf grass and weeds grow too tall: Residents out of compliance are notified and must come into compliance or the city can bring the lawns or natural gardens into compliance and charge the homeowner. The city has generally not gone looking for yard violations but responded to complaints made by residents.
Fisher and Harrenstein said the proposed ordinance has been extensively discussed by the council and staff, and the city has strived to get information from residents, other cities’ codes and from the DNR, BWSR, MPCA and other agencies. The city also held public education sessions about native gardens, hosted by the DNR.
Harrenstein said the city has been committed to more environmentally friendly projects, including converting street lamps to be efficient, adding electrical vehicle charging stations and adding native prairie at Benson and Bluff parks. He said the city also will add a native planting area in front of City Hall next year.
