NORTH MANKATO — The City Council will discuss a possible mask ordinance during their work session July 27.
At Monday night’s regular meeting, councilwoman Diane Norland asked that the issue be put on the work session agenda. The council cannot officially vote on any matter during a work session but Norland said the council should gather information.
Mankato recently passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks inside all businesses and public buildings.
Councilman Billy Steiner asked if the council, in the meantime, could pass an ordinance immediately “that we strongly support wearing masks in North Mankato.”
City Administrator John Harrenstein recommended against taking up an ordinance at the council meeting. “I think it would be odd and pretty surprising for people who have various opinions,” on wearing masks.
Mayor Mark Dehen said there was a process for taking up ordinance proposals and said he wouldn’t entertain a motion supporting wearing masks.
