NORTH MANKATO — There will be a contested race for North Mankato mayor and four people have filed for two City Council seats in November's election.
Mayor Mark Dehen will face Kim Spears, who served one term on the council beginning in 2012. Dehen is seeking his sixth two-year term as mayor.
In council races, Matt Peterson has filed. He will run in a field for two council spots that includes Nancy Goodwin and current council members Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock.
Steiner is seeking his seventh four-year term while Whitlock is seeking his second term. Peterson previously ran for council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.