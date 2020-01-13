NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato will host an open house on pollinator gardens and natural lawns at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station No. 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
The city is considering changes to its policy on natural lawns in the wake of an abatement request last fall to clean up a yard city officials had deemed overgrown. The North Mankato Planning Commission grappled with some policy ideas last month but tabled the issue to give city officials more time to work on an ordinance.
City officials will also give an update on prairie restoration at Benson and Bluff parks.
