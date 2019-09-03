The city of North Mankato has decided to reopen and monitor Judson Bottom Road after a series of strong storms caused several large boulders and landslides to fall onto the road.
Judson Bottom Road is expected to open Tuesday.
City officials presented a plan to the North Mankato City Council Monday night to keep the road open for now. Staff plan to install metal swing gates on both sides of a one-mile section of road between Valerie Lane and Lookout Drive to close the road in case of flooding and future landslides.
“We’ll continue to monitor it through the heavy rains, the freeze/thaw cycle as we head into the spring,” Public Works Director Nate Host said.
Host said additional signage has already been posted on the road warning drivers of falling boulders. Workers will install the metal gates later this year. The road has been designated a minimum maintenance road since 1993.
North Mankato regularly closes Judson Bottom Road in the spring due to flooding. Yet boulders and evidence of large landslides between Valerie Lane and the bottom of Lookout Drive spurred city officials to study the nearby bluffs before opening the road once more after the road closed in March.
Since then, several storms caused boulders weighing 10 to 20 tons or more to slide down.
Area consultants examined the bluffs earlier this year and offered some temporary solutions to the ongoing erosion problems. Yet there’s no long-term solution that would guarantee residents’ safety when traveling on the road. While stormwater doesn’t naturally run off onto Judson Bottom Road, all that precipitation is getting into the rock, eroding the bluffs from the inside out.
Workers removed most of the debris last month, though several large boulders remained until Monday. Host said the city worked with a local contractor to get machinery large enough to move the large boulders, some of which the city will use at nearby parks.
“We’ve still got a couple more down there to get out of the way, but they’re in the turnaround area so it wouldn’t be impeding any traffic,” Host said.
Residents who live near Judson Bottom Road said after the meeting they were relieved the area would open once more. Several spoke out at recent council meetings about how the road’s role as a vital corridor for residents to get to and from Mankato.
Council members unanimously supported reopening the road, but at least one cautioned residents to look out for potential rockslides when driving along Judson Bottom Road from now on.
“It’s still the idea of rocks coming down and smooshing a bicyclist or crushing a car that still creeps me out,” Council member Diane Norland said. “...Be very, very careful and alert when you take that road at all.”
