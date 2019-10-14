NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato officials plan to raise sewer fees as part of the city's 2020 budget.
City officials outlined North Mankato's utilities budgets with the North Mankato City Council Monday.
North Mankato will raise its base sewer rate by $2.20 next year to $34.46 per month based on a 5,000 gallon use. The sewer fee last went up in 2017, when city officials raised it by $3.60.
The increase comes as North Mankato's sewer service costs increase. City Administrator John Harrenstein said the city needed additional revenue to pay for renovations and upkeep for the city's stormwater and treatment systems.
"We've been using a significant amount of cash to do upgrades to the system," he said. "Those improvement costs are increasing."
North Mankato contracts with Mankato to treat stormwater and wastewater as it flows into the Minnesota River. Mankato is planning tens of millions of dollars in water treatment upgrades over the next few years, which council members fear will lead to higher utility increases in the future.
"We know it's coming," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.
City staff say North Mankato won't feel the impact for the next several years, however. Though utilities costs are increasing, the city has raised at least one of its utilities annually over the past few years.
Finance Director Kevin McCann told the council the city will likely stick to that practice in the near future. North Mankato's water fees aren't scheduled to increase in 2020 or 2021, but could increase at some point from 2022 to 2024 as the city's water budget increases.
"That budget is in a sound financial position, but we anticipate (it) will require a rate increase within the next three years," Harrenstein said after the meeting.
The city is projecting a $22.7 million budget in 2020 — a slight decrease compared to North Mankato's budget in 2019, but more in line with the city's normal finances. McCann said the city's budget this year was slightly larger to finance the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility. North Mankato will shed about $805,000 in 2020 as a result.
Council members have set a preliminary 2020 property tax levy of $6.8 million, which represents a 0.6% tax rate decrease. The levy only takes new market growth in the city into account, which means property taxes will largely remain the same or slightly decrease unless a residential or commercial property increased in value.
The levy is expected to bring about $111,000 in new spending for the city. Much of that will go toward staff costs, such as health insurance increases.
