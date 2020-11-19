NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato will recount the close election results for a City Council seat that separated the candidates by just 17 votes.
First-term incumbent Jim Whitlock was the winner getting 3,059 votes with challenger Nancy Goodwin receiving 3,042.
Goodwin requested the recount. Because the difference in the votes was so small, it falls within the range allowing for a recount without Goodwin having to pay the cost of the recount.
City Clerk April Van Genderen said the recount will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the River Room of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., in St. Peter. The recount will be open to the public and counsel may represent candidates. She expects the hand recount would be finished by the end of the day.
There were four candidates running for two council seats. Incumbent Billy Steiner was the top vote-getter with 3,632 votes, followed by Whitlock, then Goodwin. Challenger Matt Peterson had 2,890 votes.
There were also 49 write-in votes.
