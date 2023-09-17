NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council has been studying a proposed 2024 tax levy increase of nearly 13%.
The council at Monday night’s meeting will set the maximum potential levy increase. Council members can lower that amount by December when they approve the final levy and budget but can’t go any higher than the amount set.
The 12.9% increase in the levy for next year that staff presented to the council has been discussed at council work sessions and would provide some, but not nearly all of the requests city departments had sought.
A 13% hike in the tax levy would be a $1 million increase from 2023, making the 2024 local taxpayer-funded portion of the city budget $8.7 million.
The council last year approved a tax levy that was 8.8% higher in 2023 than in 2022.
Councilman Billy Steiner is certain the final number won’t come in at a 13% tax levy hike.
“It won’t be that high. We can’t do that.”
Still, he said, there are things the city needs to do to keep pace. The proposed budget prepared by staff includes three new positions, including a full-time police officer, a full-time information technology position, part-time environmental technician in the water department and part-time secretary in the police department.
“We need some new positions. There are things the (police) chief needs and an IT person. There are things we need, but we can’t do it all at once,” Steiner said.
The city has in recent years been looking to build a new public works garage, located on Webster Avenue.
“That might not happen again because of the cost, which keeps going up like everything else,” Steiner said.
“(The levy) will have to go up. We will determine the max levy and then we can whittle it down but not raise it, and we’ll set a final levy in December. The department heads have their wish list and then we talk about it and see what we can do and what we can’t.
“Ideally, we’d like to have a drug task force person, but if we can’t, we can’t,” Steiner said of one police department request.
North Mankato Finance Director Jessica Ryan said that if the maximum 13% rate were approved, a home with a $288,600 market value would pay an additional $123 in city taxes next year.
A business valued at $945,400 would pay an additional $272.
She said new homes and businesses that have been built in the past year help absorb some of the tax increase from existing homes and businesses.
Ryan said some of the other bigger additions in next year’s proposed budget include $211,000 being earmarked for improvements to the All Seasons ice arena in Mankato. Local governments own and operate the arena, which needs major renovations, with the local governments contributing their share of renovation costs based on their population.
The budget also contains an extra $34,000 for transit costs. The city contracts with Mankato for transit services.
Under the proposed budget, the city’s general fund budget would be just over $10.4 million up from $10.1 million this year. Beyond local property taxes, the general budget gets funds from state aid and things like permit fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.