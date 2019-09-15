NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council appears ready to set a preliminary levy this week, but it's unclear whether the council will agree to a new food and beverage sales tax.
Aside from setting the city's property tax levy during a council meeting Monday, the council will begin the process to discuss the 0.5% sales tax increase. The council will set a public hearing on the sales tax for Oct. 7.
City officials have worked to bring the food and beverage sales tax to fruition since 2017, which will offset operating costs at Caswell Park.
The Legislature included the city’s request for a 1% tax in this year’s tax bill, which the city requested to mirror Mankato’s existing food and beverage sales tax.
Mankato approved a 0.5% sales tax in 2008 to fund operating costs at the Mankato Civic Center. North Mankato's sales tax is estimated to bring in about $50,000 and would also help fund operating costs for the city's proposed fieldhouse near Caswell.
The council is split on the sales tax, however. North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen and Council member Diane Norland support the tax, while Council members Jim Whitlock and Sandra Oachs oppose it. Council member Billy Steiner opposed the sales tax earlier this summer but has since said he's undecided.
Steiner's vote could decide the issue. Oachs, who owns Spinners Bar & Grill with her husband, would be directly affected by the tax — meaning she has a conflict of interest and therefore is likely to abstain from a sales tax vote.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said Monday the sales tax would help maintain Caswell Park by sharing the tax among visitors to the community, rather than just levying the tax on property owners.
"North Mankato residents are already paying this tax every time they go out to dinner in Mankato," Harrenstein said. "Mankato has several times more dining establishments than North Mankato. And the tax will benefit a state visitors' attraction by collecting revenues from people who are visiting."
Oachs, who discussed the issue with council members Monday, maintains the tax would hurt bars and restaurants in the city that are already operating on thin profit margins.
Oachs said of the seven Minnesota cities that have a food and beverage sales tax, almost all of them have larger populations with more disposable income and higher food service sales than North Mankato, according to U.S. Census Bureau data she reviewed.
"If you look at the total dollars in food sales, and the amount of money that would generate off that half-percent food tax, that could make a substantial impact," she said. "If you look at what North Mankato's food and beverage tax would actually bring into the city, about $50,000 a year, I just don't think that that is worth the pressure on our citizens when you take a look at the tax rate."
