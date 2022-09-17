NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato officials are working to get an update on how satisfied residents are with the city and compile ideas for bigger projects they’d like to see done in coming years.
City Administrator Kevin McCann said similar surveying was done about five years ago and thinks changes in city leadership makes it a good time for an update.
“With a new mayor coming in and me being new and possibly two new council members, it would give us an idea of the direction we should take.”
McCann became administrator in June. The mayor’s seat is open in the upcoming election, and two challengers and two incumbents are running for two council seats.
City Planner Matt Lassonde is heading up the initiatives and said results will be available next year.
“It will assist Kevin with his redraft of the strategic plan for the city and we’ll bring it all back to the council (next year),” Lassonde said.
The city hired the firm Polco to conduct the citizen satisfaction survey.
And the city is hosting two “Brewing Ideas” sessions where residents can come and give big-picture ideas they want the city to pursue. One Brewing Ideas session is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Mankato Brewery and one is 6-8 p.m. at the Spring Lake warming house.
McCann said the last Brewing Ideas, done in 2016, generated a lot of ideas, many which were acted on since then.
An improved swim facility was high on residents’ list and the new Spring Lake Park swim facility was done a few years ago. An arena with ice sheets was also high on the list, something that didn’t come about. The city is pursuing an indoor recreation facility at Caswell Park that would feature courts for pickleball, basketball and other activities.
Several wish list items related to park and trail improvements. The city has added a restroom at Benson Park and a warming house was built near the swim facility and next to the outdoor ice rink at Spring Lake Park. A steep trail from Spring Lake Park to Bluff Park was also restored.
Improving safety and pedestrian access on Lookout Drive was on the list. The city is in the midst of early planning on redoing the corridor in the future.
“And we’re still looking at how to expand Taylor Library,” said McCann of one of the other items high on residents’ list.
The citizen satisfaction survey will be a separate effort, with Polco sending surveys to hundreds of randomly chosen households in the city.
Lassonde said the last survey was completed by 534 residents, giving it a margin of error of 4%. He expects this survey will go out to 500 to 1,000 residents.
“It gauges how well the government meets the needs of residents, what makes a community attractive to live in, how to measure quality of life, connection of residents to one another, things like that,” Lassonde said.
The answers will be compiled in a report for the council with various categories measured against national benchmarks that compare the results to how similar size cities responded.
The survey five years ago showed generally high marks for the city. A large majority thought the city was run well, was a good place to raise kids and has a good overall appearance.
But residents said there weren’t enough shopping opportunities in the city.
Residents said the two most important areas for the city to focus on were safety and the economy.
Based on the results, North Mankato was ranked similar to other similar size communities in the nation in most categories and above average in several others.
