NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is continuing to encourage residents to practice water conservation measures after water use last month exceeded goals.
Based on a request from the Department of Natural Resources in July to complete water reduction strategies, the city’s goal for July was to pump 49.3 million gallons or fewer to conserve water. City staff reported nearly 53.5 million gallons of water were pumped in July, which was more than 4 million gallons over the goal.
The number was, however, about 7 million gallons fewer than what was pumped in June.
As of Aug. 9, the city is on track to pump about 53 million gallons in August — again missing the goal.
The city requests residents continue to put into action an even/odd water and irrigation plan.
• Residents in Lower North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns only on even days.
• Residents in Upper North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns on odd days.
• Do not irrigate lawns between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.
• Let lawns grow longer.
• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners, water heaters, toilets, etc.
• Run full loads of laundry whenever possible.
• Run dishwashers only when full.
Visit the city’s website for more information: northmankato.com.
