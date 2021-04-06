NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman allegedly repeatedly punched a man she knows and hit him with pieces of wood.
Katherine Elizabeth Meyer, 35, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
A man called police to Meyer's home on Tyler Avenue Friday evening. He said Meyer punched him in the face four or five times and tried to kick him.
Meyer then followed him downstairs and punched him again in the head, the charges say.
She then allegedly followed him outside and pulled wooden boards out of the garden. She allegedly broke one board over the man's head and hit his leg with the other.
The man's left ear was covered in blood and he had swelling under his eye.
Meyer reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what happened and could not explain why she had blood on her hand.
