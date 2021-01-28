NORTH MANKATO — A woman is facing charges after reportedly whipping two children with a cellphone charging cord.
Rebecca Nyakot Hoth, 37, of North Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
A man called 911 on Dec. 24 and reported a neighbor girl ran outside in a blizzard and told him she did not feel safe.
The 14-year-old told a responding police officer Hoth whipped her with a cord. The girl had raised welts all over her body, according to a court complaint. The girl said Hoth also called her ugly, threatened to shave her head and told her to pack her bags.
A 9-year-old girl told police Hoth had previously whipped her. The girl had a 5-inch-long scar on her leg.
Hoth reportedly told an officer she wanted the girls to go live somewhere else.
