Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Thursday announced the appointment of Stephanie Stoffel, of North Mankato, to the MNsure Board as a small employer representative.
Stoffel brings years of IT experience to the MNsure Board and its work to enhance its technology capabilities to better serve Minnesotans, the governor's office said in a release.
The North Mankato woman replaces Edgardo Rodriguez and will serve a term effective Tuesday and expiring May 5, 2023.
Stoffel works as the vice president of technology at Scholarship America in St. Peter. She has been responsible for leading Scholarship America’s IT functions and technology innovation.
Her community involvement includes having served on the boards for a number of nonprofits, including the Greater Mankato Area United Way. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University and has completed work toward a master’s degree in telecommunications from St. Mary’s University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.