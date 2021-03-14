Randi Mark always wore a smile, had a strong religious faith and loved making people happy.
Mark, of North Mankato, contracted the novel coronavirus last May and died a couple of weeks later. She was 67.
Family and friends remember Mark as someone who could always find joy in the world. Most days when the sun would go down, Mark would call her sister, Charyl Korpal, and tell her to go outside and watch the sunset because it was so beautiful.
Before coming to the Mankato area, she spent most of her life in International Falls and was well-known in the community for her compassion.
She and her partner, David, volunteered almost daily at their church and a local nursing home, bringing residents snacks and spending time with them. The two would bike every day and stop by the local fire department with treats for the firefighters.
They moved to the Mankato area to be closer to Korpal. The sisters were incredibly close. Korpal spent the past 15 years as her sister’s caregiver and was with her for at least five hours a day before the pandemic.
During her life, Mark was active and took leadership roles in 4-H and Special Olympics. She enjoyed traveling and Korpal said one of Mark’s favorite adventures was traveling to Norway with her mother. Mark was a member of Sons of Norway while she lived in the Mankato area.
She loved classical music. She would attend concerts at Mankato East High School where Korpal worked.
“She loved to sit in the front row and smile and throw kisses,” said friend Mary Lou Kudela, of Mankato. The two met when Mark attended these concerts and the two became great friends.
Kudela would bring her rescue dog to visit Mark at the care facility she lived at for the last few years of her life. Mark loved animals and would sit with and pet the dog during the visits.
“Randi was an exceptionally caring compassionate woman,” Kudela said. She said it wasn’t easy for Mark to be as joyous as she was, but she tried hard to find the positive in the world.
Mark moved into a nursing home in the Mankato area because chronic pain made it difficult to function on her own. While living there she enjoyed visits from her pastor, Rev. Mike Omtvedt of Hosanna Lutheran Church.
Her room at the home was filled with pictures of friends and family and of her adventures.
Kudela said photos would make Mark smile and helped her get through life. They were a source of comfort after Mark’s partner died in 2018.
“She lived a full life,” she said. “I miss her. I have never met anyone who was so full of positive spirit.”
Mark grew up in International Falls and assisted in caring for her mother who was disabled. She helped design a pulley system to raise her mother in and out of a seat in the back of the family van.
Mark took care of both her parents until they died.
“She really cared about people and wanted to help,” Korpal said.
