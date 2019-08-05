NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman faces two domestic assault charges following an altercation Friday.
Corina Ann Marie Senese, 22, was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
The victim told police the two were in an apartment when Senese confronted him about going out with friends, according to the court complaint. He said she then punched him with a closed fist, grabbed him by the throat and squeezed enough to make it difficult to breathe.
He left the apartment and went to a nearby business, where Senese followed. An officer noted the man had visible scratches, bruising and blood on his neck, a split lip and deep scratches on his back. Senese had blood on her hands and a finger wrapped in a paper towel, according to the complaint.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.