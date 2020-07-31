The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman allegedly stabbed a man multiple times with a plant stand then tried to jump off a bridge.
Alesha Ann Bracht, 34, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of assault Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
Police received a report of a suspected drunk driver Thursday night and found the driver was actually fleeing a stabbing, according to the court complaint. The man had a cut on his chest and an injury to his knee.
The man said he argued with Bracht at her Kingsway Drive residence and she stabbed him several times. He said she used something that looked like a pitchfork or a stake that had mud on it, but he was not sure what it was.
Bracht meanwhile was located on a Highway 14 bridge and Mankato police officers stopped her from jumping into the Minnesota River.
Bracht admitted to restraining the man during an argument. But she reportedly told an officer she did not know why the man would accuse her of attacking him with a “pitchfork.” The officer who was interviewing her had made no mention of a pitchfork, the court complaint notes.
A plant stand was found at Bracht’s residence. It had two stakes at the bottom that looked like a pitchfork, an officer concluded.
