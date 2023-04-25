NORTH MANKATO — A 94-year-old North Mankato woman who sustained life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash April 19 has died.

Lavonne Ethel McGowan died Sunday in North Mankato.

She was driving one of three cars that crashed on Highway 22 April 19, according to a State Patrol report. The report was updated to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The two other drivers, Paul Patrick Haga, 54, of Eagle Lake, and Toby Michael Smith, 43, of New Prague, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

