NORTH MANKATO — A 94-year-old North Mankato woman who sustained life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash April 19 has died.
Lavonne Ethel McGowan died Sunday in North Mankato.
She was driving one of three cars that crashed on Highway 22 April 19, according to a State Patrol report. The report was updated to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
The two other drivers, Paul Patrick Haga, 54, of Eagle Lake, and Toby Michael Smith, 43, of New Prague, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
