LEHILLIER — A 32-year-old North Mankato woman has died from injuries she suffered in an ATV crash Sunday evening.
Karissa Beth Bode died Monday evening at a local hospital.
Bode was driving a 2016 Polaris north on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township at 6:55 p.m. Sunday when the ATV rolled, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.
She and her passenger, Joshua Michael Wieland, 30, of rural Mankato, were thrown from the vehicle.
Wieland declined medical treatment at the scene but was later hospitalized, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
