MANKATO — A North Mankato woman was transported to a hospital after a motorcycle-car crash Wednesday in Mankato.
A motorcycle driven by Katalin A. Schmidt, 32, of North Mankato collided with a Chevy Malibu driven by Cheryl Lee Todtleben, 56, of North Mankato, at the roundabout on Highway 22 and Madison Avenue, according to a State Patrol report.
An ambulance transported Schmidt, who was wearing a helmet, to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Todtleben and her passenger weren’t injured in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.