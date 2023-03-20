NORTH MANKATO — It all got down to one word.
"Darn."
As in "Darn Nice Area."
For about a year-an-a-half North Mankato has used the branding slogan "Darn Nice Area, it's in our DNA."
Council members have heard plenty from residents who don't like the slogan.
"The Darn Nice Area thing, 99% of people don't like it. It's hokey. It makes us look small town and dumb," said Councilman Billy Steiner at a council workshop Monday night.
"A lot of people want this to end," said Councilman Matt Peterson of the slogan.
Stacey Straka, creative director at PresenceMaker creative agency, said she knows not everyone likes the saying but thinks it will catch on. She told the council the slogan is memorable, unique, authentic and Minnesotan.
Straka gave the council an overview of a much larger, multi-layered "place branding" effort she and city staff have been working on for more than three years.
The branding includes a variety of signage and marketing efforts aimed at different audiences, including current residents, businesses, visitors, potential businesses and potential residents. The branding focuses on categories including happiness, progress, fun, beauty and togetherness that Straka said describes the city's strengths in different areas.
"Progress, it's in our DNA," for example is the tag-line that would introduce all of the things that would attract and keep businesses, while "Beauty, it's in our DNA" would be aimed at visitors and "Fun, it's in our DNA," would tout the city's recreational focus at Caswell Park.
"Place branding builds a cohesive identity for a city," Straka said of the multi-point marketing effort designed around the Darn Nice Area slogan.
Steiner and Peterson said they love most of the marketing effort that has been put together but not the Darn Nice Area saying.
Mayor Scott Carlson said he, too, has heard a lot of negative comments about the slogan and also likes most of the marketing effort. "I still don't like the Darn Nice Area but maybe it'll grow on me. But I love the rest of what the team has done."
Resident Barb Church told the council they should keep the overall marketing effort but just do away with the Darn Nice Area part of it.
The council came to no conclusion at the meeting but will continue to debate it during upcoming strategic planning and budgeting meetings.
The DNA concept was sprung on the council in late 2021 by then City Administrator John Harrenstein. At a meeting he said the Darn Nice Area marketing campaign was being launched and signage had been ordered.
But Steiner said the council was unaware of the new branding idea and was upset they hadn’t been consulted before it was launched. At later meetings Steiner said everyone who comments about it thinks it’s a dumb slogan.
“I wasn’t in favor of the ad campaign, Darn Nice Area. They presented it to us one night and it was already done. They handed out coffee mugs and a banner with Darn Nice Area on them,” Steiner told The Free Press at the time.
Harrenstein left the city early last year to take the administrator job in Altoona, Iowa. Just a few months after starting that job, he and the city of Altoona parted ways, with the council there never explaining why.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.