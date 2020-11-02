NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council won't pursue a bid on the historic Kern Bridge after failing to make the list of finalists that was released recently by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The 147-year-old Kern Bridge was removed from the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato.
MnDOT chose three finalists among eight that had submitted bids to get the bridge: Mankato, which wants to place the bridge over the Blue Earth River from Sibley to Land of Memories parks, Watonwan County and Fergus Falls. A winner is to be picked by February.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein originally said the city would consider submitting a more detailed bid on the bridge, but at Monday's council meeting he told the council he saw no way the city would win the bid. Council members agreed not to pursue the bridge any further.
