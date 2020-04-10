NORTH MANKATO — City councils and county boards are getting a quick lesson in remote technology — and the glitches it can bring — as they've been forced to hold meetings via phone conference and video streaming.
The first phone conference Blue Earth County Board meeting, which also was videotaped for later showing, had some issues with echo and feedback as commissioners and staff were spread out around the room with a microphone in the middle of the room.
This week North Mankato held its first live-streamed council meeting, which could be watched live on the government access channel and residents could call in to hear it on a phone conference line. Some council members and staff were in the council chambers while others were connected from their homes.
The audio throughout the meeting was plagued with reverberations, echos and feedback. Council members or staff speaking from their homes often couldn't be heard.
The video version posted later on the government channel doesn't have the audio problems.
In an email to the council, City Administrator John Harrenstein said staff had made several test runs on the audio and video components of the system prior to the meeting and it worked well.
He said that after the test a request was made that would allow the use of iPads to connect to the meeting.
"Unfortunately feedback from the three (iPad) devices in the Council Chambers on Monday evening became an issue. The three devices interfered with the microphone system and the computer in the backroom that was managing the sound/audio. In an attempt to minimize feedback in the Council Chambers, the sound on the computer in the back room was turned off, making it almost impossible for anyone watching the live stream to hear anyone remote on Zoom."
He said they will return to using the tested system, minus the iPads, at future meetings.
