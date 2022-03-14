NORTH MANKATO — The new city swim facility, Taylor Library and Caswell Park all rebounded well last year after being hit hard in 2020.
"2020 was pretty rough," Caswell Park Coordinator Phil Tostenson told the City Council at a work session Monday. "But we still finished with $4.3 million in economic impact."
He said that last year the economic impact from all of the Caswell facilities was $7 million. And his goal for 2022 is to have an $8 million economic impact, which would match the record impact set in 2018.
Tostenson said previously approved extensive renovations at Caswell are starting, with the concession stand and bathrooms being renovated and expanded. In August a series of major renovations will begin on all parts of the complex.
Library Director Katie Heintz, who also heads up the city's newly created Culture and Recreation Department, told council members the Spring Lake Park swim facility and the library both had big years in 2021.
Swim facility
Originally built in 1972, the pool got a complete makeover in 2019. But just a year later, the pandemic derailed summer operations.
In 2021 the swim facility was able to operate as normal for most of the year. Financially, the facility had more expenses than revenues last year. The pool took in $479,000, including from passes donations, concession sales, and it had expenses of $506,303.
Heintz said the pool hired a new full-time position and added more lifeguards last year. But she said the shortfall is considerably less than what the old pool routinely had. Any shortfalls are made up with city general fund money.
Last year saw just over 46,000 visitors to the pool in the 82 days it was open, including 210 swim lessons attended by 940 kids.
Concession stand revenues totaled $97,000 and 733 family memberships were sold.
The city has set a goal of 48,000 visitors to the pool this summer, including 1,000 taking swim lessons.
The pool is working on adding more fitness classes, including Zumba and others, with a goal of 1,800 attending.
Heintz said swim passes are being held at the same price this year but the daily swim fee is going up $1 to $6.
"We're still one of the lowest cost facilities in this region."
Culture & Recreation
The council reviewed the five-year strategic plan for the new Culture and Recreation Department.
The department was created last year to oversee a variety of programming, from the pool and library to Business on Belgrade and Connecting Commerce events to Fun Days.
The department plans to host 220 programs annually that will draw more than 36,000 participants and generate $625,500 in revenues.
It also plans to offer a "Sports Sampler" program for youth that will let them experience a variety of sports at various North Mankato facilities.
Taylor Library
Last year the library had a circulation of more than 105,000 and about 71,000 visitors came.
The library's Overdrive eBook circulation was 15,961 and the bookmobile circulation was 13,841.
Taylor Library hosted 519 events/programs throughout the year attended by 20,000 people.
They added 5,600 new items to their collection and 707 to the bookmobile.
The library's five-year plan includes maintaining an annual circulation of 150,000 and attracting at least 85,000 visitors to the library annually.
