NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Farmers' Market will open Monday afternoon at its new location, South Central College.
The outdoor venue is marking its fifth season of selling fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked and canned goods, and handmade products.
Vendors will set up in a South Central College parking lot near 1920 Lee Blvd. between 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday throughout the season, slated to end in October.
The market is sponsored by South Central College. Organizers are seeking vendors, co-sponsors, partnerships, food trucks and entertainment for the 2020 season.
For more information, contact Tracy Drash at 389-7435 or tracy.drash@southcentral.edu.
