NORTH MANKATO — Residents of North Mankato will be offered a free leaf collection service beginning Wednesday.
City crews will continue to vacuum curbsides until prevented by weather conditions or until all leaves left curbside have been collected.
Residents should rake leaves onto boulevards, not into gutters. Leaves mulched by lawnmowers are preferred.
Bagged leaves, sticks and brush will not be collected curbside and instead should be taken to the compost site at 600 Webster Ave.
For more information, call 345-5570.
