Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 9:42 am
North Mankato Taylor Library
NORTH MANKATO —North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The temporary closure is due to a planned power outage.
For more information, call 345-5120.
