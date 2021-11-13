NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is eyeing a 2022 tax levy increase of 2% over this year’s.
The impact on most homes ranges from going down $22 to increasing by $40, based on the valuation of their home. That figure is the city’s share and doesn’t include any increases that would come from the county and school district budgets.
Most North Mankato industrial and commercial businesses are estimated to see lower city tax bills next year.
The City Council will hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, where any resident can provide input on the proposed budget.
A sample home whose value increases by $17,000 to $501,600 in 2022 will see a $39 city property tax increase next year.
Another residential property whose value of $237,000 will stay the same next year will see a $22 decrease in taxes.
The Walgreens in upper North Mankato, which has a valuation of $1.3 million this year and will have the same valuation next year, will see its city tax bill of $12,000 fall by $232 next year.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the tax levy will increase by just under $140,000 next year.
The city’s total taxable market value grew by about 4% this year, with about 1.8% coming from new construction and the rest from increased valuations of properties. Valuations are set by Nicollet County.
The City Council settled on a tax levy of $7.1 million for 2022, up from just under $7 million this year.
In the utility fund, staff has proposed a $1 per month increase in the solid waste fee to fund spring/fall cleanup costs as well as additional replacement of garbage carts.
The spring and fall cleanups, where residents either place their junk on the boulevard for pickup or bring it to a drop-off at the public works center, has long been a popular service.
“This fund also has a low fund balance and the increase will stabilize the fund for 3-4 years,” Harrenstein said.
“From a staffing position, we are filling a vacant police officer position that was held vacant during the pandemic,” Harrenstein said.
“The (swimming) pool manager position that was half-time is moving to a full-time position and will assist with recreational programming when the swim facility is closed.”
He said the pool/recreation position is funded entirely with fees generated from the pool and recreation programming. The police position is funded with tax dollars.
The police department’s budget will increase by $169,500 to $2.4 million, with most of the increase to fill the vacant officer position.
The city’s general government budget, which funds personnel and service at City Hall, is up just under $74,000 to $772,800.
The city’s Port Authority general fund will receive an increase of $2,700 in property tax funds next year. The Port Authority has a budget of just under $95,000, about $75,000 of which comes from property taxes.
The budget for salaries and other expenses for the City Council will be $56,051 next year, up $2,350.
The fire department budget for 2022 will be $364,000, up $2,519.
The street department budget will be virtually unchanged next year at just more than $1.9 million.
The parks department budget will increase by $100,000, to $990,000.
The community development budget is down $16,000, to $613,648, due to a decrease in health insurance costs.
The library budget will be at $629,000, up $16,000.
The cost for contracting with Kennedy & Kennedy for city attorney services remains the same as this year, at $115,816.
