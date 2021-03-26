MANKATO — Most of Mankato's Minnesota River Trail will remain open, but bikers and walkers looking to travel the length of the path will hit a roadblock north of Riverfront Park starting Monday.
A bridge replacement project, expected to take about two months, will force the closure of a small section of the trail — with no real detour options — just north of the city wastewater treatment plant.
In the planning stages for more than two years, the $621,000 project will replace a repurposed former railroad trestle, which bridge inspectors found had rot in the upper portion of the structure and erosion along its piers and abutments. A prefabricated bridge will take its place over a steep gully. But first, the old bridge needs to be dismantled and piles driven.
While Mankato's half-percent local sales tax will cover most of the cost, the Department of Natural Resources is making a $228,000 contribution.
The trail runs along the east bank of the river from Sibley Park to Highway 14, where a trail north of the highway connects to Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail.
Construction of a trail along Highway 22 is tentatively planned for 2023, which will connect the Minnesota River Trail to St. Peter. A trail bridge spanning the Blue Earth River between Sibley and Land of Memories parks is scheduled for the following year, creating a direct connection between the river trail and a trail running to Minneopa State Park.
That St. Peter/Mankato/Minneopa trail is also expected to become a segment of a much longer state trail that is planned for the entire 318-mile length of the Minnesota River from the Twin Cities to the river’s headwaters at Big Stone Lake on the Minnesota-South Dakota border.
City officials hope to complete the bridge project by the end of May.
