MANKATO — The northern lights could be visible tonight and possibly Saturday night if the night sky cooperates.
Here are pointers on how to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis.
“The best time to catch them would be Friday night to Saturday morning, generally any time after sunset, though they will be tougher to catch if you’re out right after sunset,” said Michael Rutkowski, an assistant astronomy professor at Minnesota State University. “Shoot for, say, anytime that works for you between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.”
Rutkowski also provided insight on where the northern lights would be most visible and why.
“Anywhere where you have a completely dark northern horizon. If you have the city of Mankato to your distant south, that’s OK, but you don’t want any light besides the random distant porch light to obscure your view.”
He also provided a few recommendations for places to go just outside of the Mankato area.
“Go out Friday night late or Saturday morning early to the west or east of Mankato to a spot without any lights/glow on your periphery or ahead to the north,” Rutkowski said.
Neither Paul Eskridge, a professor of astronomy at MSU, nor Rutkowski had any secret places or specific recommendations for viewing the lights, but they did have some general tips for good viewing locations.
“The less glow from artificial lights the better anything in the sky will look,” Eskridge said.
“I could imagine if you found somewhere along the Minnesota River on the south bank, to the west, as long as there weren’t houses on the north bank, you might get a good view. If you headed east along (Highway) 60, I could imagine too that once you get past that Casey’s outside of Madison Lake and on until Elysian or so, you could probably find a dirt road heading north that might give you a decent view,” Rutkowski said.
Spotting the northern lights isn’t as simple as driving out and looking overhead; they often take a bit of time to show up.
“After you find your dark spot, get comfortable and prepare to wait for a little bit with a hot tea. Turn off your car headlights, pack away your cellphone, and let your eyes adjust for a good 15-20 minutes to the darkness,” Rutkowski said.
A lot of factors play into whether or not the lights are visible.
“You need the Earth and moon to cooperate. If the moon is up and there are any clouds in the sky, that light can wash out the lights we’re after. If the sky is too cloudy, so often the case in Minnesota, that will prevent you from seeing the layer of the Earth’s upper atmosphere (about 60 miles up or so) where the particles from the sun are interacting (energizing) the Earth’s atmosphere,” Rutkowski said.
Unfortunately, although the lights may be present Saturday, they may not be possible to see here as the weather is expected to be cloudy.
Many have wondered why, if the weather and moon conditions are right, that the lights are not visible all the time. The answer is simple according to Eskridge: “The northern lights are a response of the atmosphere to increased levels of solar wind. So any time there is a strong solar storm (flares, coronal mass ejections and such) that means we get an enhanced chance for good northern lights a few days later.”
Despite some of the best conditions, light pollution also can make it harder to see the lights.
“The warm haze of Minneapolis on the horizon, for example, can have a surface brightness that far exceeds your average storm. Light pollution can kill off any view of the natural night sky. It has the effect of drowning out everything but the brightest stars or the moon,” Rutkowski said.
Rutkowski and Eskridge both hope that anyone interested is either able to see the lights or the beautiful night sky.
“A good aurora display, seen from a dark site, is a glorious thing to see,” Eskridge said.
“Go out and take an hour or two with a friend or two whenever you can manage it, not just tonight, to look up at the night sky … There’s something primal about sitting in the dark and the only light that’s on is the collective light of billions of stars above you shining down. I’ve been a few places in my life dark enough that the Milky Way alone was enough light to walk home by; it’s an odd feeling at first but a grand one after you start to get comfortable with it,” Rutkowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.