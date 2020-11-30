MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths in November than any previous month during the pandemic.
A COVID death confirmed Monday in Nicollet County was the region's 109th since the pandemic began and 40th in November alone. No previous month had more than 16 total COVID deaths.
The Nicollet County resident was in their mid to late 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
November's spike of deaths came after surges of cases and hospitalizations in the area and statewide. More cases equal more deaths, although the progression of the illness means death upticks can take weeks to emerge.
The lag between spikes in cases and deaths is why health officials are concerned about Thanksgiving gatherings potentially leading to another spike of deaths in December.
Nicollet County has been the hardest hit county for COVID deaths in south-central Minnesota during the pandemic. The county's 26 deaths are six more than the next highest county's total.
All area counties had newly confirmed COVID cases Monday as well. They combined for 187 cases, a relatively low daily uptick compared to recent weeks — Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 41
- Martin County — 41
- Blue Earth County — 38
- Le Sueur County — 19
- Faribault County — 15
- Nicollet County — 12
- Watonwan County — 9
- Waseca County — 6
- Sibley County — 6
Statewide, the health department reported 15 COVID deaths Monday. Minnesota has now had 3,593 total COVID deaths during the pandemic.
