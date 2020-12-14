MANKATO — There were 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the the state reported Monday, but none from the local area.
The number of new cases reported in the nine-county area fell from 141 new cases on Sunday to 65 reported Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
New cases reported in the region:
• Blue Earth County: 22
• Brown County: 11
• Faribault County: 5
• Le Sueur County: 3
• Martin County: 6
• Nicollet County: 4
• Sibley County: 8
• Waseca County: 7
• Watonwan County: 3
Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 report shows some hopeful signs following the toughest stretch so far in the pandemic.
New caseloads and hospitalizations continue to retreat from their recent highs, and there’s no sign yet of the anticipated surge from Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.
The 18 additional deaths reported Monday was the lowest daily toll so far in an awful December where 869 deaths have been reported in the first 14 days.
New hospitalization admissions remain relatively high but far lower than their pandemic peak from two weeks ago. Nearly 1,400 Minnesotans are in the hospital with COVID-19, with more than 300 needing intensive care.
The newest numbers also come on the same day vaccine supplies began arriving in selected hospitals around the state — a bright spot in what’s been a bleak month.
On Monday, Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester said it received a shipment of about 975 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. The Twin Cities veterans hospital also confirmed receiving a supply.
North Memorial Health Hospital in the Twin Cities and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center are also receiving supplies. The next shipments are expected to arrive in Rochester and other locations throughout the state on Tuesday.
The deaths reported Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,462. Among those who’ve died, about two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
The newest numbers put Minnesota’s total of confirmed or probable cases at 381,841 to date. In about 91 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.