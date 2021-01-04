MANKATO — Three red bulbs but no blue had to be illuminated on a fire prevention wreath displayed throughout the holiday season outside the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.

Red on the wreath signals preventable fires; blue indicates preventable injuries related to a fire.

Combined damages from the three preventable structure fires are estimated at $12,000, said a city of Mankato press release.

On Nov. 26, the beginning of the fire department's annual safety campaign "Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light”— only clear lights shine on the traditional decoration.

Four red bulbs and one blue bulb were placed on Mankato Fire Department's 2019 wreath.

