MANKATO — For Mike Hanly and his brother Bill, a camping trip has always been on the bucket list.
But while Mike has lived in Mankato for 42 years, Bill has always lived and worked in the Twins Cities, making the outing a difficult proposition.
However, with Bill finally retired, and outdoor activities being a safe option during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like the perfect time to spend a weekend biking and seeing the sights at Minneopa State Park.
“We’ve been talking about camping for a long time,” Bill said. “I was just so curious about it. We had a tent ... We figured let’s try it, see what it’s like.”
Added Mike: “I’ve lived in Mankato for 42 years and never gone camping here.”
If the numbers at local parks and campgrounds are any indication, Mike and Bill’s idea for their recent camping trip has been a popular one, as it appears camping is a pandemic-related outdoor trend.
“It’s just nonstop,” Minneopa State Park Assistant Manager Todd Dailey said. “We’re pushing 25-30 sites on a Tuesday, Wednesday, which is something we haven’t seen here before.”
According to Dailey’s data, in June and July of 2019, Minneopa booked 1,107 nights at its campsites, while the same two months in 2020 saw 1,462 nights booked.
Overall, the park is actually down in this category, but that’s simply because Minneopa wasn’t able to open campsites until June 1.
There has also been a massive spike in daily permit sales, with March-July numbers jumping from 8,127 in 2019, to 11,863 in 2020. Annual passes are down over the same time frame from 4,348 in 2019 to 2,657, but that’s likely because the parks office was closed until just recently.
Dailey said annual passes have been selling well lately, as the park has reopened its office.
“Being outside for any reason whatsoever just boosts your mood,” experienced camper Bo Hutchinson said. “Everything around us that we don’t normally see, you can see it when you’re in nature.”
While Minneopa is drawing large crowds, smaller local parks also are seeing increased numbers.
Daly Park in Mapleton is up from 1,083 camping nights in June and July of 2019, to 1,296 nights over the same time frame in 2020, according to data provided by Blue Earth County clerical specialist Corrie McNeil.
“Quite a few people are staying several nights,” McNeil said. “They’re a great resource that we offer to the public, so we’re happy to see them being utilized.”
It’s been a similar situation in Madison Lake, where Bray Park caretaker Rick Bissonette said things have been busy as always during the weekend, but noted an uptick in usage of the park’s beach during the week.
Of Bray Park’s 33 campsites, nine have had to remain closed during the pandemic for distancing reasons, but Bissonette says the open sites have consistently been busy.
“It’s been a good family activity to come here,” Bissonette said. “There seems to be more new people entering camping.”
While it seems clear the pandemic has driven a good number of these new campers to local parks, the question will be whether or not they stick with the hobby long term.
Dailey knows schedules will get busier again at some point, and some new campers will drift away because of that. However, it certainly won’t be all of them, which makes him excited about the future.
“They’re always surprised at how much there was to do and see here,” he said of new campers he’s spoken with. “One of the first things they say is, ‘We’ll definitely be back.’”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.