At a legislative committee hearing Tuesday, Minnesota nurses spoke in support of a bill they say would give them more of a voice in hospital staffing and safety policies, while administrators said the proposal would hamstring their decisions on patient care.
The Minnesota Health Finance and Policy Committee voted to move HF1700, known as the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, forward to a House labor committee after testimony and discussion at the Capitol. A Senate labor committee referred companion bill SF1561 forward after a hearing Monday.
In Tuesday’s House committee hearing, proponents and opponents expressed support for several portions of the bill, including loan forgiveness, career pipeline, mental health and workplace violence prevention programs.
Article 2 in the bill, which relates to hospital staffing, drew both strong support and opposition.
It would require hospitals to establish committees composed of direct care workers and management, focused on either staffing or workload policies.
The staffing committee would meet quarterly to create and review plans used to guide daily staffing decisions in each hospital unit.
Workload committees would meet monthly to address staffing concerns, as well as create a core staffing plan. The plan would lay out projected staffing levels over 24-hour periods, set a maximum number of patients that nurses could safely care for, and set contingency and adjustment plans based on patient acuity and intensity.
Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, the bill’s lead author, said the proposal aims to address the “unacceptable status quo” within the nursing industry. She cited a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association, an organization supporting the bill, finding that 2,400 nurses in the union left bedside hospital jobs in 2022 alone.
“That’s a retention crisis,” she said. “It means that veteran nurses are retiring early, taking years of experience with them … It means that new nurses are being turned away from a career they spent years training and educating themselves to come to only to find out it wasn’t what they signed up for.”
The top reason nurses identified for leaving the bedside, she added, was insufficient staffing. Related issues of stress, management challenges and poor working conditions came next.
Chief nursing officers from across the state signed a letter March 10 urging lawmakers to delete the requirements from the bill. They described the proposal as “inserting an unnecessary committee process into patient care decisions,” taking decisions out of their hands and leaving it up to committees to implement nurse staffing ratios at facilities.
MariBeth Olson, vice president of acute care nursing operations at Allina Health, testified Tuesday and said the health system opposes the proposal because it takes away a facility’s ability to adjust to needs.
“Patient acuity can change quickly, and the flexibility to respond rapidly is necessary,” she said. “A ratio would not allow for the individualization of care and real time problem solving.”
Feist said the bill doesn’t create strict ratios or prevent hospitals from being unresponsive to real-time demands. She called it a way to ensure nurses are heard after feeling unheard for so long.
Rachel Hanneman, who said she’s been a nurse in Minnesota hospitals since 2013, testified about the “frustrating lack of voices” nurses have in staffing and retention policies.
“Hospitals continue to ignore our requests,” she said. “Unless legislation forces them to listen to us, they’ll continue to ignore us.”
Another nurse in support of the bill, John Welsh from Unity Hospital in Fridley, said there are too many shifts in which nurses can’t provide a safe level of care. A third, Diana Smith of Red Wing, talked about how the issue makes her job unsafe, putting her in a situation where a patient punched her in the neck because there wasn’t enough staff to bring him on a walk.
“When our units are constantly understaffed, we struggle to navigate complex care needs that sometimes result in violent behavior,” she said.
Lisa McConnell, Mayo Clinic Health System’s chief nursing officer in the southwest Minnesota region, testified saying she appreciates that the bill seeks to address other issues like mental health support and loan forgiveness. The proposal about staff regulation committees, however, is concerning, she said.
“Staffing appropriately is patient specific,” she said. “Mayo Clinic utilizes software and real-time nursing input to adjust our staffing needs accordingly. A complex committee structure that sets staffing ratios is not well aligned to meet the needs of our staff or our patients.”
Speakers from Rainy Lake Medical Center, Winona Health and the Minnesota Hospital Association indicated hospitals would likely have to close units if the requirement went through. Rural hospitals in particular, bill opponents said, would be negatively impacted.
The status quo is already causing rationing of care and unit closures due to insufficient staff, Feist said. She added that the bill shouldn’t be viewed in isolation, but rather as one part of much needed work to address pressures on nurses and hospitals.
Republicans sought an amendment, proposed by Rep. Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, striking down Article 2 from the bill. It failed by a 9-7 vote. The vote to advance the bill to the labor committee later passed 9-7.
Feist said she plans to continue seeking input on the bill and welcomes further discussion with nurses, hospital leaders, DFL colleagues and Republicans.
