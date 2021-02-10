MANKATO — The felony charge against a Mankato hospital nurse who admitted to stealing painkillers will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes Veterans Court and probation.
Brett Seeger Jordan, 40, of North Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Jordan was charged last spring after a medication auditor at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital noticed Jordan appeared to be dispensing more medication than other nurses. Some dispersals were never documented on patients’ charts and others weren’t documented until much later, according to a court complaint.
Further hospital investigation found nearly 125 suspected thefts of fentanyl, morphine and other painkillers. Jordan told investigators he stole and used the drugs while at work because he was under a lot of stress, the charges said.
The hospital refunded patients who were charged for drugs they did not receive. The hospital’s loss was over $7,000.
Jordan was ordered to pay the hospital restitution and spend three years on probation with conditions including he go to therapy and support groups.
He also will participate in the 5th Judicial District Veterans Court, which is a specialized probation program.
