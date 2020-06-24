Like so many others, Jordan Schrom found himself temporarily out of work after the pandemic struck. Instead of staying home and staying safe, the registered nurse who grew up in Janesville went to the epicenter to help the sick.
“I'm not the type of person to just sit back,” Schrom said. “There was a need. People were sick and dying and I had the skills and knowledge to help.”
The 2015 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School graduate spent six weeks in the COVID-19 ICU at Hackensack University Medical Center just outside of New York City.
Through April and the first half of May, he cared for some of the region's sickest COVID-19 patients while in an unfamiliar hospital on a floor that was not set up as an ICU.
Some of his patients did not survive. The fellow nurses who had come from across the country helped him cope, he said.
It wasn't the first time Schrom has traveled to help or the first time working in an extremely high-stress environment.
As a nursing student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, he went to Ethiopia on a medical mission trip.
After graduating last year, he went to work in the emergency room of a St. Louis hospital. It is the busiest emergency room in the city and he often helped care for victims of gunshots and other “horrible crimes,” he said.
He moved back to Minnesota after being offered a job at the Mayo Clinic Health Care System in Rochester. But then the hospital postponed his start date by two months. Schrom decided to go to the New York City region in the interim after finding an opportunity through a traveling nurse agency.
He found himself caring for up to four COVID-19 patients at a time. The standard in an ICU is one or two patients per nurse, he said. And he was working in a makeshift COVID-19 care floor that was not set up for critical care needs.
“It was really chaotic and hectic in the beginning,” he said. “Making sure you're closely monitoring four unstable patients at once was quite a bit of a challenge.”
More nurses gradually arrived from across the country to help. He quickly bonded with the group he worked with and they helped each other through the work stress and the loss of patients.
Schrom and his colleagues did not have to deal with the shortages of personal protective equipment that plagued many of the other New York City area hospitals at the time.
They did deal with shortages of some drugs needed to treat patients. They had to think outside of the box at times to come up with suitable substitutes, Schrom said.
Along with caring for patients' medical needs, Schrom helped them stay in touch with loved ones who weren't allowed to come to the hospital. The patients were not the only ones whose spirits were lifted by the video chats and phone calls.
“Knowing that there is a family that this person belongs to really helped us nurses keep going and keep making a difference."
Schrom is now back in Minnesota and recently started his postponed post at Mayo. He fills in wherever he is needed at both of the hospitals in Rochester. He relishes the variety and is jumping in with more confidence.
His time in the New York City area hospital has enhanced his critical thinking skills and ability to deal with high-stress situations, he said.
He would go again “in a heart beat” and encourages fellow young nurses to push themselves outside their comfort zone.
“Every opportunity you are presented with, take advantage of it to the fullest and don't be afraid to ask questions,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.