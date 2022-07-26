MANKATO — Nurses at the Mayo Clinic’s Mankato hospital voted 213 to 181 to decertify their union on Monday in a significant blow to Minnesota’s powerful nurses’ union, and a victory for anti-union activists who have focused their efforts on health care workers.
The decision to sever ties with the Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents about 22,000 nurses, comes more than seven decades after nurses first unionized the Mankato hospital, long before it was taken over by the Mayo Clinic.
The effort was backed by the National Right to Work Foundation, a conservative nonprofit whose mission is to “eliminate coercive union power and compulsory unionism,” which elicited accusations from union supporters of outside interference.
Tammie Fromm, an operating room nurse at the Mayo Mankato hospital, decried the result in a statement shared through the union.
“The removal of the union marks another sad step in the corporatization of community health care in southern Minnesota, following moves by Mayo Clinic to close and consolidate services in other communities in recent years while their CEO makes millions,” Fromm wrote.
The decision to decertify the union cuts against a surge in labor activity in recent years, with workers in coffee shops, hospitals and warehouses seeking to form new unions in record numbers.
Yet the National Right to Work Foundation has notched a number of successes in helping workers petition for decertification elections, which requires collecting signatures from at least 30% of workers.
The foundation backed an effort in Massachusetts to dissolve the nurses union at a hospital in Worcester, which ultimately failed. The group has also recently helped nurses in Maine and clerical workers at health care facilities in northern Minnesota file for elections to get rid of their unions.
The petition for a union election at the Mankato hospital was submitted by nurse Brittany Burgess, who as part of the decertification campaign invited some nurses to the mansion of her stepfather, Republican billionaire Glen Taylor.
Burgess did not return calls seeking comment.
Ahead of the vote, a spokeswoman for the National Right to Work Foundation shared a statement on her behalf: “I’m extremely grateful to have the free legal assistance of the National Right to Work Foundation in fighting for our right to hold a vote to remove the union. I can’t wait until the day when we are all finally free of the (Minnesota Nurses Association).”
The vote to dissolve the union roughly halves the Mayo Clinic’s small share of unionized nurses. The Mayo Clinic employs some 22,000 nurses across the country, of which only about a thousand were unionized, including the nurses in Mankato.
A spokeswoman for the Mayo Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
