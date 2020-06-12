SLEEPY EYE — A nursing assistant has been charged in the death of a resident at the Sleepy Eye Care Center.
The resident died from injuries sustained in a suspected fall in September.
Prince Nyamekyeh Adarkwah, 43, of Redwood Falls, was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of criminal neglect and mistreatment Wednesday in Brown County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A man died at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center 36 hours after he arrived from the Sleepy Eye Care Center on Sept. 27. He died from a collapsed lung and had other injuries that included severe bruising on his head, a brain bleed and possible broken ribs.
The man's medical proxy reported suspected abuse to the state, and the Sleepy Eye Police Department launched an investigation.
The complainant told an investigator a nurse at the center “sounded nervous” when informing him the resident fell out of his chair in his room and hit his head.
Center staff didn't call an ambulance until a after another person who was connected to the victim arrived at the center. Staff reportedly told that person the resident fell from a chair in a shower room.
The complainant said a doctor had expressed doubt the severe injuries could have been caused by a fall from a chair.
A third person connected to the victim told an investigator a center supervisor told her the man fell from a wheelchair and the wheelchair fell on him after Adarkwah failed to strap him in.
Another center worker said she heard Adarkwah calling for help and found the resident on the floor of the shower room with an abrasion on his forehead. She said Adarkwah gave conflicting accounts about what happened and she believed he was trying to “cover it up.”
Adarkwah told authorities he moved the man from the bath to his wheelchair. He said he turned away from the man as he was cleaning up, heard a thud and found the man on the floor.
It's not clear whether Adarkwah still works at the center. A Free Press inquiry was referred to the headquarters of Volunteers of America — the center's nonprofit owner, which did not respond to messages.
