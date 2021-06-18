The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently awarded funding to two area schools so they can increase the amount of healthy local foods in school meals.
Recipients of $5,000 Farm to School First Bite mini-grant recipients include Immanuel Lutheran School in Gaylord and New Ulm Area Catholic Schools.
School districts across Minnesota received a total of $294,907 for purchasing local foods for school meals. Funding is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.