MANKATO — Of the four finalists to be Minnesota State University's next president, John Jasinski is the only one now serving as a university president.
And the Northwest Missouri State University president is the only one with a bachelor's degree in broadcast communication, who is a longtime radio show host and who was adviser to an award-winning campus radio station.
Some of that experience might have explained the rapid-fire nature of his online meeting with more than 100 faculty, staff and students Tuesday afternoon. The moderator of the Zoom event had to ask for more questions after Jasinski's brevity whipped through twice as many queries in his allotted 45 minutes as the first two finalists.
Asked to identify areas of potential growth for MSU, Jasinski said he wouldn't attempt an answer until he knows more about the university.
"No. 1, I'm the type of person who doesn't pretend to have knowledge where knowledge isn't there," he said, adding that his understanding of the institution is largely limited to what he could learn from online.
Still, he wasn't hesitant to praise MSU.
"MSU-Mankato is a special place. You get that vibe from the search committee, you get that from the Zoom sessions."
He talked in more depth about his lengthy career at Northwest Missouri State, where he's been president since 2009 and spent most of his early academic career as an instructor in mass communications and as a department chair.
His willingness to leave the helm comes as the university of 7,200 students in Maryville, Missouri, is wrapping up a multi-year fundraising campaign.
"We're in a strong position to hand off the reins. It's a good time for family," said Jasinski, married for 35 years with four children.
The fundraising campaign had a $45 million goal and has topped $53 million with nearly five months remaining — something he detailed when asked about his experience generating private donations.
Jasinski said his focus was on a list of 25 to 50 top potential donors at Northwest Missouri.
"That means cultivating, cultivating, cultivating over 12 years," he said, suggesting he doesn't get discouraged when he's turned down. "'Noes' are just an opportunity for 'yesses' down the road."
Asked about eliminating discrimination and sexual assault on campus, he said it involves instituting systems and procedures and following them, along with delivering a clear message to everyone.
"Make it known you're not going to tolerate discrimination or sexual violence," he said.
His leadership style is "collaborative and inclusionary," he said, pledging to hear the voices of faculty, staff and students. While the president ultimately has to make the decisions, the decisions need to be founded on "data, understanding and empathy."
A willingness to change is necessary for any organization, but the course needs to be guided by a specific strategic plan, according to Jasinski.
"I think a lot about the future, and that's what a president should do," he said.
In addressing the need for more racial and ethnic diversity at his current institution, Jasinski indicated there wasn't enough action in his first four years as president. The pace of change increased in 2013.
"We've done a lot of work on this. We've got a lot more to do. ... Every organization does."
One question aimed to measure Jasinski's willingness to be a "thought leader" in the community, even on politically or culturally divisive issues.
"We're at a time and place where we have to be comfortable being uncomfortable," Jasinski said.
That means espousing a university's values, something he said he did in a discussion with all employees at Northwest Missouri following the insurrection at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. His comments focused on the formal "Bearcat Values," which include a dedication to unity, respect and "the advancement of peace and harmony for all members of our community, nation and world."
"I framed them in what it means to be American, how Bearcats don't embrace what happened," he said of his comments. "That was a violation of our house."
Jasinski said he would leave his virtual campus visit to MSU with a strong belief that the organization is ready and willing to change and improve an already strong university.
"The future is bright," he said. "There's no doubt in my mind."
Jasinski was one of two finalists interacting with students and staff on Tuesday, joining Debra Larson, provost of California State University-Chico. On Monday, the campus met Auburn University-Montgomery Provost Mrinal Mugdh Varma.
The last of the four finalists is Edward Inch, provost of California State University-East Bay, who will be holding online meetings on Wednesday. More details are available at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/presidential-search/ on the sessions that are open to the community.
