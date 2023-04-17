NORTH MANKATO — Students in the South Central College assistant nursing program have an updated lab to learn in thanks to a $200,000 gift from Oak Terrace Senior Living Communities
"Oak Terrace Senior Living has significantly supported us over the years," said Duane Olenius of the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation Board of Directors. That support has included donations, in-kind help and scholarships.
The funding allowed a renovation and upgrade to the lab, including creating an area that simulates an apartment in an assisted living home and an area simulating a nursing home.
Drew Hood, Oak Terrace administrator, said their nearby senior communities have long drawn nurses from SCC as well as other local colleges and Minnesota State University. "This relationship makes sense," he said during an event Monday in which the lab was renamed Oak Terrace Senior Living Communities Nursing Assistant Lab.
Hood said it's been more challenging finding health care workers but said their staffing levels have been strong. He said their recruiting process takes longer than in the past. "And we've doubled down on our retention efforts."
Mindy Beert, one of two instructors in the lab, said the nursing assistant certificate is a prerequisite for anyone wanting to get into RN or LPN nursing programs.
"A lot of students go on to MSU or go into the nursing program here. But some just want to be nursing assistants," working as home health aides or in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
She said others take the program "just to get a taste of it and see if health care is what they want to get into."
Liz Thompson, SCC dean of health sciences, said the donation helps produce more nurses in southern Minnesota.
"There is an incredible need for nurses."
She said an 8% increase in need is expected for assistant nurses and a 6% increase for LPNs and RNs in the coming years.
In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country, MPR News reported. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis, according to a report from the University of Minnesota.
While direct care work can be dangerous, it is not paid well. According to the report, more than 40% of direct care workers in Minnesota earn below 200% of the federal poverty line and nearly half use Medicaid or Medicare for insurance.
Legislation is moving through the Legislature aimed at helping reduce the nursing shortage and increase pay.
