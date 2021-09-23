MANKATO — With obesity rates rising in Minnesota during the pandemic, local physical fitness and dietary experts say sustainability and simplicity are key as people set out to live healthier lifestyles.
New data released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Minnesota’s obesity rate among adults rose in 2020 from 30.1% to 30.7%.
The new numbers raise health concerns due to obesity’s link to COVID-19 complications, heart disease and other deadly illnesses.
A rise in 2020 didn’t surprise Zach Erickson, wellness director at Mankato Family YMCA. Studies showed fast food and alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic, he noted, perhaps as a way to cope with increased stress.
At the same time, people had fewer social outlets available to them during the pandemic. Gyms and many other places were closed for stretches during 2020 due to restrictions on indoor activities.
For people who’ve been struggling with physical fitness during the pandemic, Erickson advises them to start out with realistic goals.
“A super important thing with that being said is the sustainability aspect to it,” Erickson said. “A lot of people ask about what I think about this exercise thing or this diet, and I ask them “Can you see yourself doing this a year from now?’”
If the answer is no, it’s not likely to do much good over the long haul. Erickson uses the mnemonic device SMART for what fitness goals should be, standing for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-oriented.
He also tells clients they can’t overlook their diet if they want the best results.
“Right from the get-go, I’ll say you can’t outwork a bad diet,” he said.
Setting out to eat healthier comes with similar tips as a good exercise routine. Keep it simple to start, said Mankato Hy-Vee dietitian April Graff.
“The easiest way to get a renewed or new focus on health and wellness is to focus on simplicity,” she said. “All too often we try to complicate food and nutrition, which only adds more stress.”
Trying to plan elaborately healthy meals when you’re new to it might just set you up for failure. It could also make it harder to get into a good routine.
Instead, Graff suggests thinking about how food should be divvied up on each plate you eat. Half of the plate should be fruits and vegetables, then a quarter for protein and another quarter for carbohydrates — whole foods are good options.
Like Erickson, Graff said the trend on obesity wasn’t a shock. She also tied it in part to people feeling more anxious.
“I think we’re really seeing the result of a lot of stress and its effects on health, whether it’s stress’ effect on our metabolism, choices of food or our motivation to exercise,” she said.
Despite the rise in obesity, Minnesota did remain below the national average of 31.9% in 2020. The number of states with 35% or more of their adult populations with obesity nearly doubled since 2018, according to the CDC.
