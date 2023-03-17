KASOTA — Three people in a rural Kasota residence escaped a fire in the basement Friday morning.
The fire was reported at 9:11 a.m. at 33201 Shanaska Creek Road in Kasota Township. The Kasota Fire Department along with Le Sueur County sheriff’s deputies responded to find the basement full engulfed, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett Mason.
The three occupants of the residence were able to get out of the home and were monitored for smoke inhalation. As of 2 p.m., fire crews remain at the location fighting the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
Cleveland, St. Peter, Le Center and North Mankato fire departments along with Le Center Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
