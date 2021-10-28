MANKATO — Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday pushed the south-central region's October death toll up to 42.
The latest fatalities resulted in October becoming the nine-county region's second most deadly month for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Only December 2020 had more with 58 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Thursday's four confirmed deaths included a Nicollet County resident between 85-89 years old, a Brown County resident between 70-74, and two Martin County residents between 65-69 and 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 41 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,653.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 321. Nicollet County had 55 of them, Brown County had 49 and Martin County had 39.
This month's uptick in deaths, up from 16 in September, came on the tail of rising case trends between July and early October. Cases have been on the decline for about three weeks, but death trends haven't yet slowed — death trends typically lag behind case trends by a month or more.
The most recent data showed COVID-19 death rates spiked among unvaccinated Minnesotans this year. COVID-19 death rates among vaccinated Minnesotans remained flat in comparison.
Area counties also combined for 132 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The total was about in line with the 131 cases confirmed one week ago.
Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Brown counties all had at least 20 new cases. No area county had fewer than five.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Thursday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Brown County — 21
- Martin County — 15
- Nicollet County — 14
- Sibley County — 12
- Faribault County — 9
- Waseca County — 6
- Watonwan County — 5
