MANKATO — Four COVID-19 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday raised the region's October death toll to 30, the most in a month since December 2020.
The deaths occurred in a Waseca County resident between 45-49 years old, a Le Sueur County resident between 80-84 years old, and Martin County residents between 75-79 and 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 32 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,489.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 309.
Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, October's 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths through just 20 days make it the region's third deadliest month during the pandemic. This month surpassed January 2021's 29 total deaths on Wednesday.
The only two months with more deaths linked to the illness than October were December 2020, which had 58 deaths, and November 2020, which had 40.
October's spike in COVID-19 deaths includes two patients at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, also known as Forensic Services. The first occurred on Oct. 11, while the second was on Tuesday, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“It’s an upsetting loss for everyone on this campus who cared for him,” stated Carol Olson, executive director of Forensic Services. “The persistence and cruelty of this pandemic is just so disheartening.”
The deaths are the only two related to COVID-19 at the St. Peter campus since the pandemic began. There have been a total of six patients, clients or residents who've died from COVID-19 at state-operated facilities during the pandemic.
All patients in St. Peter had opportunities to get vaccinated — the vaccination statuses of individual deaths aren't publicly available. Staff either provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly, and an extra round of voluntary testing for residents and staff will take place weekly until the facility goes two weeks without a new case, according to the release.
Martin County's two COVID-19 deaths raised its pandemic toll to 36. It has the third-highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the nine-county region, behind Faribault and Brown counties.
Waseca County now has 31 deaths and the fourth-highest death rate per 10,000 residents. Le Sueur County's death toll rose to 32, giving it the fourth-lowest rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 89 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. It was another decline from the case totals seen last week.
This week remains on track for an encouraging decline in cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Wednesday is as follows:
- Brown County — 25
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Sibley County — 14
- Martin County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Nicollet County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Waseca County — 2
- Watonwan County — 2
