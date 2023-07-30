Two iconic entertainment venues have been in the news: Dutler’s Bowl in Mankato and George’s Ballroom in New Ulm.
For anyone who’s been in the area for a while, there are many memories of both of them.
Dutler’s, along Highway 169 is no more, recently razed to make way for a high-end apartment and retail complex.
In New Ulm, George’s is to meet the wrecking ball with a plan to convert it to apartments and commercial/retail space.
Neither building is particularly historic in the sense of being a century or more old or having remarkable architectural value. But George’s, with such a long and prominent presence in downtown New Ulm and its art-deco look, has a special spot for New Ulm and area residents who had hoped it could be saved.
Dutler’s, opened by the late Jerry Dutler in 1965, was long the place for bowling leagues and the occasional bowlers and families to go for a night out. A series of bars in the building, including The Horny Bull and Sneaky Pete’s bring memories of wilder good times in the 1970s and ‘80s.
In recent years a vintage mall operated by Ruth Dutler was in the space until closing in 2019 as the property was headed for forfeiture. When it closed, an iconic neon roto-sphere sign disappeared. The building quickly became overgrown and deteriorated until the property was purchased for the apartment redevelopment.
While there are memories aplenty of Dutler’s, the building itself was nothing special. But its location near 169 and Hiniker Pond make it a prime spot for redevelopment as the cities of Mankato, North Mankato, civic leaders and developers aim to improve the Highway 169 corridor coming into the two cities.
New Ulm has always had a variety of colorful and successful business people. People like Don Veigel of Veigel’s Kaiserhoff, baker Jim Tillman, the Schell’s Brewery family and George Neuwirth, all of whom are enshrined in local lore.
Neuwirth opened George’s Greater Amusement Center, in 1947, featuring a ballroom, eight bowling alleys, and what was billed as the longest bar in the Northwest. The sprawling building had nearly 200 booths and had room for 3,000 customers.
The long bar and bowling alleys went away in the 1960s as George’s transformed into a ballroom and music venue that drew customers from a wide area. The ballroom hosted parties and many polka, rock and big bands, adding to the city’s rich music history.
In the late 1940s and 1950s the ballroom was a fixture of big band and oompah band fans.
As teens and young adults from the region came to the ballroom for dances in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Neuwirth became a legend to a new generation of customers. George would sit in the entryway in a large “throne” that had been made for him out of plywood. “King George” would watch as young patrons filed in as he looked for alcohol contraband on customers and bantered with them.
After Neuwirth’s death in 1995, the building became vacant and fell into disrepair, but its iconic sign and art deco architecture loomed large. In July of this year the New Ulm Heritage Preservation Commission recommended the demolition of George’s after the commission determined there was no way to salvage the building.
A proposed plan for the site from CBC Fisher Group of Mankato includes a mixed-use development with 90 parking stalls, commercial space on the lower level and 21 apartments on the second and third floors.
Mankato has regretted the demolition of old buildings in the downtown to make way for “urban renewal,” while New Ulm has a history of saving and reusing its old buildings.
But not every older building can or necessarily should be saved and reused. While the structures of Dutler’s and George’s will be gone, the memories they provided to so many will live on.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
