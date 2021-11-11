The Free Press
MANKATO — The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic has named Suzanne Willaert as its new CEO and Julie Morgan as new chief operating officer.
The new management team comes after former CEO Andrew Meyers’ retirement. He served in the role at OFC for 10 years.
Willaert stated she looks forward to continuing OFC’s strong tradition of leadership.
“My goal is for OFC to remain a dedicated, compassionate community leader committed to providing the highest quality of orthopedic care that our region deserves,” she stated via email.
She previously served as chief financial officer. A native of Mankato, Willaert moved back to her hometown to spend 13 years working at certified public accounting and advisory firm Eide Bailly and six years at U.S. Bank, where she had OFC as one of her customers.
Her additional background includes receiving her accounting and management degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. After college, she obtained her certified public accountant designation and worked as an auditor for Ernst & Young in Des Moines and Minneapolis.
An independent medical provider, OFC was founded in 1957. It has locations in Mankato and Hutchinson along with eight outreach clinics.
Morgan was internally appointed as the COO, a new position at OFC.
“I am honored and excited to be a part of OFC’s leadership group, helping OFC continue its tradition of excellence and navigation of the ever-changing health care field,” she stated in an email.
Adding Morgan to the management team means Willaert can devote more time helping patients “get the specialized and trusted care they deserve from this dedicated group of providers and medical staff,” Willaert stated.
